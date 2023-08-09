A video of a woman in China giving traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) remedy to the owner of a butcher shop after mistaking the man’s hangover for heatstroke has delighted mainland social media. In the surveillance clip, the meat shop owner, surnamed Wu, is seen napping at his stall in a market in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on August 4. Wu said he was tired from a hangover after drinking till midnight and waking up for work at 5am that morning. As he slept, a middle-aged woman passing by his shop suddenly approached and began scraping his back with a coin for the next 10 minutes. Wu did not wake up. Red petechiae soon appeared on his neck as the unidentified woman applied gua sha to the area. Gua sha , also known as scraping, is a form of massage that uses a small tool, such as a spoon, a coin or even honed animal bones, to scrape the surface of the skin to increase blood circulation, which produces red, sand-like bruising known as petechiae. It originated in ancient China and remains a popular folk treatment to relieve conditions such as heatstroke, fever and muscle fatigue. Chinese news site Feidian Video reported that Wu said he only felt pain in his back on waking up later. He said he only realised what had happened to him when he checked the surveillance video. Wu said he was amused and moved by the woman’s kind gesture, adding that she must have thought he had sunstroke and was trying to help. People on mainland social media were delighted by the video, with some sharing their own gua sha experiences. “Auntie was itching to practise her gua sha skill when she saw an uncomfortable man,” one person said. “The petechiae is quite obvious. He did need a thorough gua sha treatment,” said another. Some were amazed at how Wu managed to sleep through the “treatment”. “When gua sha is done to me correctly, I can sleep through it pretty well,” commented one online observer. A 2001 Chinese movie The Gua Sha Treatment, which tells the story of a Chinese grandfather wrongly accused of abusing his grandson after performing the treatment on his back in the US, gave gua sha a wider international exposure. The practice has been increasingly adopted as a facial beauty treatment in Western countries to reduce puffiness.