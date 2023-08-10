An online influencer from Germany who accused a vendor of selling her watered-down beer and dodgy “lamb” skewers at a mainland food and drink festival has been issued with an apology and US$167 in compensation. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Expensive and fake’: apology and US$167 payout for pro-China German influencer who accused Qingdao festival over watered-down beer and dodgy meat

  • Online defender of Chinese culture gets angry after accusing beer festival vendor of serving up substandard food and drink
  • Following probe by local authorities, officials conclude claims ‘substantially accurate’

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 2:09pm, 10 Aug, 2023

