Experts have issued a warning and some survival tips after four improperly prepared and equipped mainland tourists perished in harsh desert conditions in northern China. Photo: SCMP composite/ixigua.com
Extreme solutions: death in China desert sparks demand for survival tips as mainland tourists embrace adrenalin-fuelled adventures
- After desert heat claims four lives in mainland’s remote northwest, demand for survival tips grows amid boom in adventure tourism
- Experts give crucial tips on how to survive extreme temperatures, prepare for harsh conditions, keep in touch with outside world
Experts have issued a warning and some survival tips after four improperly prepared and equipped mainland tourists perished in harsh desert conditions in northern China. Photo: SCMP composite/ixigua.com