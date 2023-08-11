Experts have warned that a trend among parents in China to make their children study harder by making them feel guilty could cause long-term psychological problems. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Emotional garbage bins’: Chinese parents who use ‘guilt-inflicting’ mental tricks to induce hard study urged to stop
- After attempts at using praise to motivate children to study hard foundered, parents in China are turning to psychological manipulation and control
- Experts warn approach can have long-term consequences, including the creation of a neurotic child averse to risk-taking
Experts have warned that a trend among parents in China to make their children study harder by making them feel guilty could cause long-term psychological problems. Photo: Shutterstock