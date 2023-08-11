A woman in China with social anxiety gets help from a dog who accompanies her out to meals and for walks. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Eating alone too lonely’: Chinese woman with social anxiety borrows Samoyed dog as companion for meals and strolls from stranger online
- Student with social anxiety fearful of venturing out on her own such as dining alone which intimidates her
- Seeing videos and photos on social media of pets and owners having fun together, she decided to borrow a dog to try it for herself
A woman in China with social anxiety gets help from a dog who accompanies her out to meals and for walks. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo