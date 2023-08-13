Prisons in a northern province of China have sparked controversy after launching a “remote visit” application which charges the families of inmates US$7 for a 20-minute video call. Photo: SCMP composite
Jailhouses rocked: China prisons spark controversy with ‘remote visit app’ which charges US$7 for 20-minute video call with inmates
- Initiative launched by prisons in northern China’s Hebei province allows inmates to have paid-for video calls with families
- Ex-lawyer questions legality and financial transparency of scheme as it involves third-party company
