A Shanghai court reopened the divorce case and ordered the man to pay the compensation owed and for the couple to pay the injured man’s legal bills. Photo: SCMP composite
Man in China transfers assets to wife, gets divorced to avoid paying US$28,000 to neighbour he hit with car but exposed in court
- Zhou hit Chen with car in their residential compound, causing unspecified injuries with a dispute over compensation going to court
- Zhou then transferred his properties to former wife in a suspicious divorce settlement reached just after he was ordered to pay compensation
