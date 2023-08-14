The teacher, apparently under coercion, shared the video on her WeChat account twice and affirmed the wife’s claims. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Woman in China parades daughter’s kindergarten teacher in public to humiliate her as revenge for affair with husband
- ‘She slept with my husband in our new home, and I caught them on site,’ the wife says in viral video
- So far, 96 million people have viewed the video on Chinese social media with most comments supporting wife
