A prime example is the room “Cover The Sky With One Hand”.

Players say they experience “strong feelings of immersion” and a sensation of being “instantly transported to Hong Kong” in the rooms.

Called “Gang Feng Mi Shi“ in Chinese, the rooms not only showcase iconic cityscapes from districts and locations like Mong Kok, Nathan Road, and Lan Kwai Fong, they also incorporate plots inspired by Hong Kong gangster movies, traditional tea houses, and other cultural icons of the city.

As the online “escape room” trend sweeps China, a new genre of Hong Kong-themed games has gripped the imagination of young adults in the country’s capital Beijing.

Inspired by Hong Kong gangster films, the plot unfolds in the “Harbour City” in 1997 and revolves around two rival gangs vying for dominance and navigating their confrontations with the police.

Participants are secretly assigned roles in each of the rival gangs or the police force, and they must search for clues to find their teammates and collaborate to succeed as a team.

One player shared their experience on the social media platform, Xiaohongshu.

Players on the mainland say the Hong Kong-themed “escape rooms” make them feel like visiting the city one day. Photo: Xiaohongshu

“While the style may appear to be that of a simple Hong Kong gangster movie, interacting with the non-player characters (NPCs) allows you to uncover the hidden secrets and threads that are intricately tied to each gang and the police station.

“Each player is able to discover many hidden plots based on their individual roles and setup. ”

Another player lauded the meticulous way in which scenes are crafted: “In a single second, the escape room transports you to the streets of old Hong Kong from the last century.

“Here, you will find tea houses, snack stalls, bars, and even a karaoke bar – the abundance of small details and cinematic settings truly immerses you in the experience.”

Another Hong Kong-themed room called “Aman Tea Restaurant” has also become very popular.

It plunges players into the heart of the densely-populated Kowloon district of Hong Kong and casts them as detectives from its Major Crime Unit who investigate mysterious disappearances.

Feedback from players on social media suggests that knowledge of Hong Kong pop culture is vital in mastering these escape rooms.

Puzzles can involve songs sung by legendary late Cantopop singer, Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing. They also delve into topics like the “Four Heavenly Kings” of the genre, in particular, Alan Tam Wing-lun and Jacky Cheung Hok-yau, who contend for dominance.

One participant quipped: “It’s like a race against time to recall memories! If you haven’t heard their songs, you might feel a little lost.”

In addition to authentic content and scene settings that truly encapsulate the essence of Hong Kong, the rooms provide diverse experiences, with immersion being the key.

For instance, “Mong Kok Chaser” offers multiple story endings , while “Infernal Affairs” allows players to change into Hong Kong-style outfits, heightening the sense of engagement.

One player who enjoyed the game “Nathan Road’’ shared his experience on Xiaohungshu, describing how he relished the experience of playing the role of a film director.

Rooms based on the city’s famous gangster movies and involving Cantopop legends are particularly popular. Photo: Xiaohongshu

To enhance the authenticity of the experience, another online observer suggested: “If you can speak Cantonese during the interactions with NPCs, it will definitely enhance the immersive Canto vibe.”

On Dianping, a prominent mainland Chinese platform for crowd-sourced entertainment reviews, a search for “Hong Kong-themed escape rooms” yielded 494 results in Beijing alone.

With an average playtime of between 1.5 and 2.5 hours, prices are also affordable, mostly ranging from 150 to 400 yuan (US$20 to US$55).

Many players say the experience led them to revisit classic Hong Kong gangster films, recall the excitement during Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997, and even ignite aspirations to travel to the city.