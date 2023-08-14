An 18-year-old man in China sold an inherited property worth 1 million yuan (US$139,000) at half price to buy a motorcycle before legal action by his family cancelled the sale. A court in Henan province in central China examined the deal between the teen, nicknamed Xiaohua, and two property agents, identified with the pseudonyms Xiaowu and Xiaoyang, and found it was unfair and cancelled the sale, Dacankao reported. Xiaohua had decided to sell the property he inherited from his grandfather after his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle. Without informing his parents, he approached the agent Xiaowu. The teen agreed to sell the property to Xiaowu for half its market value at 520,000 yuan (US$72,000). Xiaowu then resold it to another agent, Xiaoyang, for an undisclosed amount but at a profit. When Xiaohua’s mother learned of the sale, she was suspicious of the two agents and suspected they had deceived the teenager. When she failed to convince the two agents to cancel the deal, she sued in a local court. The judge, He Meng, said Xiaohua should be responsible for his childish decision. However, the mother insisted that it was an unfair trade. The court examined evidence from the signed contract and conversations between the teen and Xiaowu that proved to the court that the sale was completed legally. However, the judge considered the disparity in age and experience between the teen and the agent and said the latter, who was aware of the property’s market value, had induced the immature youngster to sell it at a much lower price. “Xiaowu took advantage of Xiaohua,” He said. The court overturned the deal, and Xiaohua retook ownership of the property. At the time of writing, the Weibo news post of the story had attracted more than 2,000 comments, many critical of the teenager. One person said: “It’s a correct verdict, but I still think the boy should pay for his mistake.” Another person added: “He must be spoiled.” In May this year, a man in eastern China who wanted to repay a debt of 310,000 yuan (US$43,000) sold an inherited property worth 2 million yuan for 1.5 million yuan and was later sued by a creditor. In February, a man in Beijing gifted a property worth 12 million yuan to his wife in a divorce settlement; however, he had already sold it to his uncle for 5.5 million yuan before the divorce.