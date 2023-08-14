Although the court found the sale itself was conducted legally, it also ruled that the agent had induced the inexperienced teen to sell cheaply and cancelled the deal. Photo: SCMP composite
Although the court found the sale itself was conducted legally, it also ruled that the agent had induced the inexperienced teen to sell cheaply and cancelled the deal. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Fire sale: Chinese teen who sells inherited US$139,000 property at half price to buy motorcycle has sale cancelled after mother’s legal action

  • Teen sold flat for US$72,000, half its market value, to an agent who resold it to another agent for a profit
  • Judge considered disparity in age and experience between teenager and agent, saying immature teen was induced to sell cheaply

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:15pm, 14 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP