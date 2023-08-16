Woman shocked by extra charge for a second bath or shower at hotel, police get an emergency call about someone under a bed after an earthquake and father and son play a practical joke with a vacancy sign. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: pricey hotel charges for second bath or shower, earthquake, not thief under bed and corpse in hotel room prank
- Hotel guest surprised to see sign stating additional fee for a second shower or bath to save water
- Father gets son to rewrite hotel vacancy sign to say corpses in rooms as practical joke
Woman shocked by extra charge for a second bath or shower at hotel, police get an emergency call about someone under a bed after an earthquake and father and son play a practical joke with a vacancy sign. Photo: SCMP composite