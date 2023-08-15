The continually growing pressure to excel academically in China has seen a jump in demand for a new online business – virtual study supervision and companionship. On the country’s largest e-commerce platform Taobao, Juanwu Studio, a shop specialising in virtual study supervision services, has more than 1,600 followers and hundreds of monthly orders. Taobao is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post. For the paltry price from less than 20 yuan (US$2.8) to 128 yuan customers can receive 10 hours of dedicated online service, from keeping students company during their studies via video calls, to working closely together and warning them if their concentration dips. As well as the one-on-one service, the shop also sells tickets to an online study room it set up on a video call app, where people can study with others. One buyer of such a ticket said: “The online study room offers me a learning experience that studying alone at home just does not provide.” According to the owner of the shop, Hu Xueliang, its services are most popular among mainland university students, who need to study for postgraduate exams, civil servant exams, and all kinds of certificates that make them more competitive in the fierce job market. The pressure to succeed in education in China has been fuelled by a high jobless rate among the 16-24 age group. After hitting new highs between April and June, unemployment among the cohort reached 21.3 per cent in June and only began dropping below 20 per cent in July. Meanwhile, the numbers of applicants for both the postgraduate entrance examination and national civil servant examination have reached new highs in 2023, standing at 4.74 million and 1.52 million resectively. It is estimated that a record number – 11.58 million – university students will graduate in China this year. Hu’s study supervision service is one of a number of virtual services to go viral on the mainland. For example, there is a “scolding and awaking lovesick people” service offered for between five (70 US cents) and 20 yuan, which helps people get over failed romantic relationships. Others offer a joke-telling and “lend an ear” service via messaging apps to cheer people up and offer emotional support. Another quirky service, the “virtual mosquito”, simply buzzes customers with onomatopoeic words via a messaging app. The service, priced at one yuan has received more than 200 monthly subscriptions on Taobao. A virtual service shop owner, Jiang Nan, told media outlet The Paper that the business became popular because increasing numbers of young Chinese people face tremendous study, work and life pressure, and need an anonymous outlet for their emotions. “When I am having a tough time, I don’t want anyone I know to find out about my embarrassing situation. I also don’t want to cry alone. So I pay for company,” one buyer of an online companionship service said.