One ad for a personal photographer for US$3.5 per hour claimed in the job description that they could show clients how to pose for the camera and edit their photos. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s summer tourism boom sees creation of new jobs – photographer-companion and image quality assessor charging 14 US cents to US$14 an hour

  • Services are mainly provided by university and secondary school students over holiday period
  • Ads for these roles are everywhere on social media platforms like Douyin with varying rates and service conditions

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 16 Aug, 2023

