An elderly couple in China with a passion for cacti have filled their 300-square-metre home with 1,000 of the plants, stunning mainland social media. The 65-year-old man of the house, Liu Yonghong, a native of Sichuan province in southwestern China and his wife have lived in Kunming city in Yunnan province, also in the southwest of the country, since 2016. Over the past few years, they have built up a huge cactus collection, spending two million yuan (US$276,000) on a 150-square-metre greenhouse in which to keep them, The Paper reported. A plant enthusiast of 16 years, Liu decided to move to Kunming because the natural conditions there were ideal for nourishing plants, birds, and bugs. Initially, the couple populated their home and garden with an assortment of more than 1,000 plants including geraniums, rose, agave and, ofcourse, cacti. The more they planted, the more they discovered the beauty of the spikey desert plant with a beautiful blossom. In addition, the easy-to-grow cacti were simple to keep and did not take much work to nurture. Such was their passion for the plant, they decided to move out all the others, gifting them to other people so as to focus fully on the cacti. To provide them with a better environment, they hired an architect to design a nine-metre-high greenhouse covering a 150-square-metre area which cost them two million yuan to construct. Today, their property is home to between 400 and 500 species of cacti. Liu said that the tallest was 7.5 meters in height, flowers at night with the blossom closing at noon. “We probably are the only people in China growing so many cacti at home,” Liu told The Paper. Apart from robust desert lat, the couple also keep parrots, turtles, koi and crickets. Liu said every time he is away he calls home to check up on their well-being. Despite being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis – a rare long-term illness which causes muscle weakness – Liu has a positive outlook on life. “You cannot just wait for death, you must enjoy life because we only live once,” he said. Mainland social media has been captivated by the couple’s story. One online observer said: “Wow, this cactus home looks amazing.” While another said: “Liu has turned his imperfect life into a perfect lifestyle. It is so inspiring.” Stories about unusual collections often go viral online in China. In August 2022, a father who has spent almost two million yuan indulging his son’s hobby of collecting superhero Ultraman trading cards wowed the public. Also, at the beginning of last year, a person in Beijing who reportedly collected more than 5,000 Olympic mementos over a 20-year period won widespread applause on social media.