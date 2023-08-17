The simple emoji has turned out to be anything but after a survey in China ranked the “smiley face” chat icon as the most hated by young people in the country. Photo: SCMP composite
Emoji energy: shock as ‘smiley face’ chat icon ranks most hated among youth in China due to subtle taunt which induces ‘panic’
- They were meant to simply sum up a mood while chatting online but there is much more to emojis than meets the eye
- Survey ranks top 10 most-hated chat icons and you will be surprised to find innocent messages could land you in deep trouble
