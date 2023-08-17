Dopamine dressing is embraced by Chinese youth with bright-coloured clothes and bold patterns to boost the happy hormone. Photo: SCMP composite
Dopamine dressing is embraced by Chinese youth with bright-coloured clothes and bold patterns to boost the happy hormone. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Dopamine fashion’ embraced by Chinese youth dress for joy wearing bright-coloured clothes and bold patterns to boost happy hormone

  • ‘Dopamine dressing’ involves adorning outfits featuring striking patterns and highly saturated, vibrant colours
  • Famous Douyin influencer posted videos in May that propelled trend to new heights on mainland social media

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Dopamine dressing is embraced by Chinese youth with bright-coloured clothes and bold patterns to boost the happy hormone. Photo: SCMP composite
Dopamine dressing is embraced by Chinese youth with bright-coloured clothes and bold patterns to boost the happy hormone. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE