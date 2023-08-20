Strange travelling tales from China: a motorcyclist saved the day when parents forgot their son, a kitten tried to catch a plane and two families gave up some holiday time to clean. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Odd travel tales from China: motorcyclist helps boy stranded by parents, feline stows away on plane and tourists become cleaners
- Couple in China only realise son left behind at tourist spot when told by woman on motorcycle chasing their car
- Kitten found its way onto plane about to take off and chased down aisle and caught by surprised flight attendant in cute video
Strange travelling tales from China: a motorcyclist saved the day when parents forgot their son, a kitten tried to catch a plane and two families gave up some holiday time to clean. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo