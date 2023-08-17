Young people in China have found a novel way of finding companionship which avoids the complications of a traditional relationship by seeking out “temporary partners” with shared interests. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Pieces of a puzzle’: young people in China seek out ‘temporary partners’ with specific interests to avoid complicated traditional relationships

  • Novel way of finding companionship sees young people go online to find partners from long list of specialised categories
  • From fitness to farming youngsters say temporary partner strategy allows them to solve complicated puzzle relationships present

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Aug, 2023

