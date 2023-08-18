Young workers in China are seeking the sack from their jobs so they can pocket the compensation and time off mainland companies are obliged to pay them under the law. Photo: SCMP composite
Fire me: young people in China yearn for sack to beat work stress, get payout and escape horrors of fierce job market
- Young people seek the sack to get compensation and time off companies are obliged to give them under the law
- Trend seen as extension of tang ping, or lie flat, phenomenon in which young people do as little as possible to get by
Young workers in China are seeking the sack from their jobs so they can pocket the compensation and time off mainland companies are obliged to pay them under the law. Photo: SCMP composite