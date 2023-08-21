“This result is beyond my expectation. I feel happy about that,” says the new streaming host after beating other hopefuls for the job. Photo: SCMP composite
Woman in China gets US$4,200 monthly job as mahjong anchor on live-streaming platform after being qualified for game knowledge
- 48-year-old woman with no on-camera hosting experience applied to be mahjong live-stream host for US$4,200 a month and gets job
- During each live-streaming session, host and three internet users play mahjong which does not involve gambling since it is banned in country
