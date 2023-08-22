People on mainland social media have heaped praise on the young driver of a sports car who only asked for a tiny amount of compensation from an elderly tricycle rider who scratched the US$620,000 Ferrari he was driving. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
China Ferrari driver only asks for US$26 from elderly tricycle rider who scratched his US$620,000 sports car causing US$14,000 damage
- Despite fact that tricycle driver tries to flee the scene, sports car driver keeps his cool
- Video of incident in Shanghai goes viral as online observers praise Ferrari driver for way he treated elderly man
