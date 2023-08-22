“I still need to feed him, and he can’t urinate or defecate by himself,” the emotional father says through tears to other passengers. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
“I still need to feed him, and he can’t urinate or defecate by himself,” the emotional father says through tears to other passengers. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Tearful father ‘not caring for own dignity’ begs food for sick teenage son on subway after hospital visit, touching Chinese social media

  • Father clutching white plastic bag with CT scan images tells fellow commuters they have been at hospital all day and have not had chance to eat
  • Kind woman nearby offers distressed dad a bunch of grapes touching many on social media

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“I still need to feed him, and he can’t urinate or defecate by himself,” the emotional father says through tears to other passengers. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
“I still need to feed him, and he can’t urinate or defecate by himself,” the emotional father says through tears to other passengers. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE