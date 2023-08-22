“Suddenly, two legs appeared, and a man holding a plastic bag grabbed Dabao by his neck and put him in the bag,” says the neighbour who caught the killer. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
Man in China caught by neighbour burying stray cat he tortured to death fired by employer after case exposed online

  • Neighbourhood cat volunteer sees man behaving suspiciously then realises he is attempting to bury stray cat he kidnapped and killed
  • Details of sadistic killing were shared on social media while neighbours informed man’s employer, who fired him immediately

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Aug, 2023

