A pet owner in China was astonished when vets opened up her bulldog and found 11 toy rubber ducks inside its stomach. The story has tickled the funny bone of mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Disappearing ducks: astonished vets open up bulldog in China and find 11 swallowed rubber toys, solving owner’s vanishing waterfowl mystery
- Pet owner forks out US$1,100 on surgery for bulldog after rubber ducks kept going missing from home
- CT scan showed just 5 toys in bulldog’s stomach but on opening canine up, 11 were discovered
