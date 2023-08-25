A taekwondo team from southern China has been banned from competition after they performed what mainland authorities described as a “blasphemous” zombie dance at an international competition in South Korea. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Zombie takedown’: China taekwondo team banned for ‘blasphemous’ ghoul dance in Qing dynasty costumes at world contest
- Errant coach of martial arts team has licence revoked for directing zombie dance which ‘smeared image of the nation’ at international contest
- Opinion split over punishment on mainland social media where people say ghastly routine reminds them of classic Hong Kong horror movies
A taekwondo team from southern China has been banned from competition after they performed what mainland authorities described as a “blasphemous” zombie dance at an international competition in South Korea. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin