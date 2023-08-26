A couple in China were filmed tying their young son to a food court pillar to stop him from running around and making noise while they ate. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Did anyone call the police?’: actions of parents in China who tied ‘naughty’ son to pillar in food court while eating divides online opinion
- Man who filmed incident says fellow diners laughed and filmed helpless boy
- Many on mainland social media condemn father and mother for cruel and abusive parenting
A couple in China were filmed tying their young son to a food court pillar to stop him from running around and making noise while they ate. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo