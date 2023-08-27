One love advice business owner says many customers were inspired to seek help after seeing the film “Lost in the Stars” about a woman blinded by love that ends in tragedy. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
China sees boom in ‘love brain’ advice industry for the heartbroken which offers companions to scold and comfort clients
- ‘Love brain’ is a condition which renders sufferers incapable of making rational relationship judgements
- Business owner says staff working as ‘chat companions’ for lovesick customers must have high emotional intelligence
One love advice business owner says many customers were inspired to seek help after seeing the film “Lost in the Stars” about a woman blinded by love that ends in tragedy. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock