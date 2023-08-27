Compared to the traditional top-down recruitment process, where jobseekers only submit resumes, a new Chinese app significantly reduces communication barriers. Photo: SCMP composite/ Shutterstock
Kill two love birds with one stone: young Chinese seek chance romantic encounters while looking for job online

  • Traditional dating apps are being challenged by chance encounters while looking for a job
  • Online employment platforms are an ideal place to mine personal information, allowing the professional to turn personal

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Aug, 2023

