Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a man in China who ruptured his eardrum while engaging in a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a man in China who ruptured his eardrum while engaging in a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Kiss of deaf: Passionate 10-minute smooch with girlfriend on Chinese Valentine’s Day leaves man with ruptured eardrum, loss of hearing

  • Lovers kiss beside scenic lake leaves man with perforated eardrum which needs trip to emergency room
  • Doctors prescribe antibiotics to fix problem but experts say in serious cases surgery is required

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:01am, 28 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a man in China who ruptured his eardrum while engaging in a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a man in China who ruptured his eardrum while engaging in a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE