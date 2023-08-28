Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a man in China who ruptured his eardrum while engaging in a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
Kiss of deaf: Passionate 10-minute smooch with girlfriend on Chinese Valentine’s Day leaves man with ruptured eardrum, loss of hearing
- Lovers kiss beside scenic lake leaves man with perforated eardrum which needs trip to emergency room
- Doctors prescribe antibiotics to fix problem but experts say in serious cases surgery is required
Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a man in China who ruptured his eardrum while engaging in a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock