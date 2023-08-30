A man in China who was filmed waking up in the middle of the night to prepare formula milk for his baby daughter only to drink it himself has amused mainland social media.

The man’s wife took the video of his sleep-deprived behaviour in the early hours of August 23 at their home in southern China’s Guangdong province and shared it on social media, Bailu Video reported.

The woman, surnamed Huang, said her husband had set the alarm for 4am to dissolve milk powder in water to feed their nine-month-old daughter.

The man’s wife thought she was filming a candid scene of her husband being a devoted father. Photo: Douyin

Huang said she intended to record the moment to show how hard her husband works, but what happened next was a surprise.