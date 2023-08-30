Dozy dad in China wakes in wee hours to make milk formula for baby then drinks the lot and goes back to sleep, delighting social media
- ‘He not only prepared the milk but also helped the baby drink it. He is such a considerate father,” one person jokes online
- Video trends on mainland social media with 1.3 million views on Weibo so far, attracts numerous humorous comments
A man in China who was filmed waking up in the middle of the night to prepare formula milk for his baby daughter only to drink it himself has amused mainland social media.
The man’s wife took the video of his sleep-deprived behaviour in the early hours of August 23 at their home in southern China’s Guangdong province and shared it on social media, Bailu Video reported.
The woman, surnamed Huang, said her husband had set the alarm for 4am to dissolve milk powder in water to feed their nine-month-old daughter.
Huang said she intended to record the moment to show how hard her husband works, but what happened next was a surprise.
Once the formula milk was ready, her husband drank the whole lot, returned to bed and fell asleep next to his baby daughter.
“I was so astonished! I felt speechless,” Huang said.
“If he had gone to sleep earlier, he wouldn’t have been so exhausted.”
Huang then had to prepare another bottle of formula milk for the baby herself.
The video has trended on mainland social media, being viewed 1.3 million times on Weibo alone and attracting numerous humorous comments.
“He not only prepared the milk but also helped the baby drink it. He is such a considerate father, haha,” one person joked.
“He must be so sleepy that he regarded himself as the baby,” someone else quipped.
“I once told my husband to prepare formula milk for our baby at midnight. After the milk was prepared, he took the bottle to the toilet and poured out the milk. He even came back to the kitchen to wash the milk bottle,” another person said.
Amusing stories about parenting often go viral in China.
In February, a father in southern China was dubbed “the most Buddha-mindset father” after he allowed his two toddler sons to play at whatever they liked at home while he stood in his bedroom without intervening, ignoring the mess they made. He told his wife afterwards: “It is fine as long as they are alive”.