Up until now, the boy stuck to 60km rides around the suburbs of his home town in Shanghai, his most adventurous journey was a 200-km trip around the Tai Lake in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.

Once he reached the age of 12, the legal age for riding bikes on the street, the youngster would often go on rides, according to the Qilu Evening News.

A 12-year-old boy who went on a nine-day, 1,000km bicycle ride across China has inspired mainland social media.

Then Zibo, a city in eastern Shandong province that went viral on mainland social media for its cheap and mouthwatering grilled food.

When Yuhan became aware of the city, he told his parents he would like to ride his bike to Zibo for his summer holidays to sample the famous food.

Yuhan’s father said he was impressed at the boy’s endurance, riding130km each day. Photo: Baidu

His father, Wu Xiaojun, supported his son’s cycling ambition.

Advertisement

“A kid should have the spirit of adventure as long as he is well prepared,” he said.

The boy and his father, who accompanied the boy in his car where he had stocked bike repair tools, snacks and emergency medicines, began their trip on July 31 and reached Zibo on August 8, with the son riding for about 130km each day.

The father said he was surprised with the boy’s independence and persistence.

“Sometimes I was worried about him. I drove the car someplace ahead of him and waited by the road since I thought he would ask me for something to eat or drink or he would like to rest.

Advertisement

“But on many occasions, he ignored my car and just continued to ride. He usually rode for 20 to 30 km without taking a single break. This was beyond my expectations,” Wu said.

After reaching Zibo, Yuhan told his friends about his riding experience and shared his joy at eating the delicious food for which the city is famed.

Advertisement

“They said I am too awesome!” Yuhan said proudly.

He said he hoped he could next ride from Lhasa, the capital of the Tibetan autonomous region to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

The boy and his father have been praised on mainland social media.

Yuhan enjoys some of Zibo’s famous grilled food at the end of his journey. Photo: Baidu

“That’s how a boy should act. Thumbs up to him, and to his parents for supporting his dream,” one person said.

Advertisement

“Go for it, boy. Join the Tour of France cycling competition when you grow up. I have confidence in you,” wrote another.

“Both the father and the son are great!” said a third.