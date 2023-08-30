The devotion of a man in China who insisted on staying with his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him after being diagnosed with severe kidney disease has inspired mainland social media.

The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Liu, from Shandong province in eastern China, was diagnosed in March with a condition known as uremia in which toxins build up in the blood due to kidney failure while preparing for her postgraduate exams.

Liu had been with her boyfriend Kaiyu for five years at the time.

“I wanted to end the relationship because I thought I would become a burden to him,” Liu told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.

Liu and Kaiyu pose for a picture at the hospital where she has to undergo dialysis three times a day until she can receive a kidney transplant. Photo: Weibo

To her surprise, Kaiyu refused to end their relationship and offered his unconditional support. His parents and younger sister also offered their support and regularly visited her during treatment.