When others enter the lift, she hides the newborn in a corner to prevent them seeing it.

Seconds later, she bends down and pulls an infant from the bottom of her trouser leg. The woman then calmly uses tissue to wipe the blood from the baby, her clothing and the floor.

Surveillance footage shows the woman carrying luggage into a lift of a residential community in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing on August 21, the local news outlet, TheCover, reported.

Shocking video footage of a woman in China giving birth to a baby inside a lift then throwing her newborn into a rubbish bin has outraged mainland social media.

Finally, just minutes after it was born, she walks out of the elevator wheeling her luggage, dumps the child in a rubbish bin and calmly covers it with tissues.

The woman, who was part of a tour group, enters the lift wheeling her luggage just seconds before giving birth. Photo: Douyin

At this point an elderly woman who noticed the woman’s strange behaviour stopped in her tracks but did not spot the baby in the bin.

The woman then cleaned her blood-stained shoes before leaving in another lift.

Thankfully, the infant, whose gender was not stated in the report, was quickly found by residents and sent to the Chongqing’s No 5 Hospital.

“The woman was part of a tour group which had travelled to Chongqing. Both she and the tour guide came to our hospital to pick up the baby. Police officers also came to take a statement from the woman to find out why she did what she did,” according to a security guard at the hospital.

A doctor from the paediatric department of the hospital said the baby was fine and had been discharged.

“The baby was taken away by its parents. While it was at the hospital, it was taken care of by its mother and grandmother,” said the unnamed doctor.

A police investigation is underway but it is unclear whether the mother will face any punishment.

Videos of the incident – which have been viewed 7.6 million times on Douyin alone – sparked a wave of online condemnation.

“This kind of behaviour is even worse than a beast,” wrote one angry online observer.

“She abandoned the baby once and would do so again,” said another.

“I aspire so much to have a baby but I am not lucky enough. This woman is way too cruel! How could she do that in such a poised manner? She must have a heart as cold as stone,” said a third.

It is not the first time a baby-dumping incident has gone viral on mainland social media.

The shocking moment when the woman casually dumps her newborn baby into a rubbish bin. Photo: Douyin

In July, a man in Sichuan province in southwestern China was detained for throwing his twin granddaughters, who were only about 40 days old, onto the street.

The man said he did it after arguing with the babies’ parents over who should look after them.

A month earlier, a man in northeastern Liaoning province was detained by the authorities for abandoning his three-month-old daughter in an alleyway and leaving a note saying he could not afford to raise the baby.