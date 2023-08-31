‘40 cents tofu, US$400 service’: China girl, 3, delights social media by bowing to customers at grandfather’s bean curd stall
- Viral video on mainland social media shows little girl handing bag of tofu to a customer before bowing in gratitude
- Mother shares cute videos of daily life of daughter and son on Douyin account where she has 1.39 million followers
A three-year-old girl in China who offers special help to her tofu-selling grandfather by bowing to customers and saying: “Welcome again next time,” has melted hearts on mainland social media.
Earlier this month, Qingdao Traffic Radio reported that the girl, nicknamed Xiaoxinxin, from Liaoning province in northeastern China, was helping her grandfather sell bean curd for 3 yuan (40 US cents) a bag but provided service “worth 3,000 yuan” (US$400) according to customers charmed by the little girl.
In a video posted with the news report, the grandfather passes a bag of bean curd to Xiaoxinxin. After she hands it to a customer, she places her hands on her belly and bows to show her gratitude.
“Welcome again next time. Please watch your step,” Xiaoxinxin tells the customer in the video.
She gives the same level of service to every customer.
Xiaoxinxin’s mother, surnamed Huang, said her daughter understands that making and selling tofu is hard work and wants to help her grandfather.
Huang said her daughter reminded her of herself as a child when she used to help her father sell bean curd.
“I’m very happy and touched,” Huang said.
Huang regularly shares accounts of Xiaoxinxin and her four-year-old son’s daily life. Her 672 posts have accumulated 1.39 million followers to date.
Mainland social media users were captivated by Xiaoxinxin’s customer service efforts.
One online commenter said: “She may be selling 3-yuan tofu, but she provides a 3,000-yuan service.”
Another said: “Her grandfather must love her very much.”
“She makes me want to buy tofu from her,” said a third person.
Another online observer agreed, adding: “She is so adorable and thoughtful.”
In March, a three-year-old girl in northern China who helped serve customers at her parents’ convenience store told a male customer buying tampons to drink more hot water, delighting people online.
While in February, a little girl in northern China earned money by collecting scrap material for recycling to help her parents buy a new car trended on mainland social media.