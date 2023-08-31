A three-year-old girl in China who offers special help to her tofu-selling grandfather by bowing to customers and saying: “Welcome again next time,” has melted hearts on mainland social media.

Earlier this month, Qingdao Traffic Radio reported that the girl, nicknamed Xiaoxinxin, from Liaoning province in northeastern China, was helping her grandfather sell bean curd for 3 yuan (40 US cents) a bag but provided service “worth 3,000 yuan” (US$400) according to customers charmed by the little girl.

In a video posted with the news report, the grandfather passes a bag of bean curd to Xiaoxinxin. After she hands it to a customer, she places her hands on her belly and bows to show her gratitude.

Xiaoxinxin’s mother says her daughter understands how hard her grandfather works and wants to help him finish his day as fast as possible. Photo: Weibo

“Welcome again next time. Please watch your step,” Xiaoxinxin tells the customer in the video.