However, the passage of time, plus a potent mix of folklore and rumour, has seen the sheen come off their renown for romance, to the extent that they are now considered “unlucky” when it comes to a liaison of love.

There are several picturesque places around China which have earned the reputation of being romantic.

In other words – and factoring in superstition for good measure – the places you go with your lover can be important.

Everyone knows the expression “love at first sight”, but in affairs of the heart, often it is not only those involved that matter, but the circumstances of their coming together.

Below, we list seven places in China which have become known as “heartbreak scenic spots”:

Zizhuyuan, Beijing

According to local folklore, Zizhuyuan, or Purple Bamboo Park, is an infamous heartbreak spot. “Go to Taoranting Park if you want to date someone, go to Zizhuyuan if you want a break-up,” the saying goes.

Advertisement

Legend has it that Zizhuyuan used to be an emperor’s palace, where a concubine named Zhu, or “bamboo”, lived in desolation. She fell in love with an imperial guard but the emperor separated them.

Zizhuyuan Park in Beijing, also known as Purple Bamboo Park, can be hard to navigate leading to tension between lovers. Photo: AP

Gulangyu, Fujian

The island off the coast of Xiamen, the capital city of southeastern China’s Fujian province is famous for its beautiful scenery that combines vibrant local plants and historical Western architecture.

However, the pedestrian-only island can be fraught and frustrating to navigate, especially in the heat of summer, leading to a build-up of tension. Many people on social media have shared stories of breaking up with their partner after returning from Gulangyu.

Tianjin Eye, Tianjin

The giant ferris wheel in northern China’s Tianjin municipality is better known as “Breakup Eye” than its official moniker “Tianjin Eye”. Its notorious reputation is thanks to Brazilian football player Alexandre Pato, who signed with the former Tianjin Quanjian Football Club in 2017.

He and his then girlfriend, actress and model Fiorella Mattheis, whom he began dating in 2014, visited the Tianjin Eye in June 2017 and split up a month later.

The Tianjin Eye has also become known as the “Breakup Eye” thanks to a visit by a famous Brazilian football player in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock

Mount Tai, Shandong

Mount Tai in eastern China’s Shandong province is one of the Five Great Mountains in China. More than 1,500 metres above sea level, a walk of 6,300 steps takes you to the top.

Advertisement

The resultant exhaustion often leads to lovers falling out with each other.

Another theory is that Bixia Yuanjun, the Taoist Goddess of Mount Tai, has the power to protect good relationships and end bad ones.

Duddell Street, Hong Kong

Duddell Street in the city’s Central District is not only renowned for its vintage street lamps which cast a romantic hue over its steps. It is also considered a heartbreak site on mainland social media. Numerous classic Hong Kong TV dramas such as Till When Do Us Apart (1998) and Healing Hands (1998) used the street to film scenes with warring couples which impressed mainland millennials who grew up watching these dramas.

Hong Kong’s picturesque Duddell Street, and its vintage lamps, the setting for many a TV drama breakup. Photo: SCMP/Jonathan Wong

West Hill, Yunnan

In Kunming, the capital city of the southwestern province of Yunnan is famous for the legend of a loving couple who jumped into the Dianchi Lake beside the hill, and were raised up by the clouds to become deities in Heaven. They hate people who are not loyal to their partner, and break up unfaithful couples.

Mount Xiqiao, Guangdong

Mount Xiqiao in Foshan city in southeastern China’s Guangdong province is dubbed “Breakup Mountain”. It is rumoured that the giant Goddess of Mercy statue has bad feng shui, and as such, casts a curse on lovers.

The giant Goddess of Mercy statue in Foshan, southeast China is said to have bad feng shui and as such, be a curse on lovers. Photo: Martin Williams