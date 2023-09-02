‘She has strong teeth’: woman in China gnaws through anti-theft cable in bizarre bid to steal US$960 iPhone
- Security footage shows woman biting through anti-theft cable in shop
- She tells police she wanted a new device but they were too expensive, so she opted to steal one
A woman in China who was arrested for chewing through an anti-theft cable to steal an iPhone 14 plus worth 7,000 yuan (US$960) has gone viral on mainland social media.
The woman, surnamed Qiu, from Fujian province in southeastern China, whose bizarre attempt at theft came after she balked at the price of the phone, was arrested by police 30 minutes after leaving the shop, Sina News reported.
Surveillance footage from the shop shows Qiu stopping in front of a smartphone display stand, leaning on the counter and placing her right hand on a phone.
After examining the device for a moment, she bites on the security cable several times and, after chewing all the way through, puts the phone in her bag and leaves the store.
The shop manager, surnamed Wang, said an alarm was triggered during the theft. However, staff who investigated did not notice anything unusual.
Police officer Zhang Jinhong said that Qiu acted cautiously and tried to cover her crime by pretending to be scrolling through the phone’s screen like a normal customer when someone passed by.
Not long after Qiu left, shop staff noticed the chewed cable and missing phone, then called the police.
Security camera footage soon revealed what had happened and police were able to track Qiu and arrest her outside her home.
Qiu told the police that she planned to buy a new device at the store after losing her phone, but when she saw the prices she decided to steal one. She has been detained pending further investigation.
The story has stunned online observers in China.
One online commenter remarked: “She has strong teeth.”
“Doesn’t she know there are security cameras everywhere?” said another.
Stories about bizarre thefts often trend online in mainland China.
Earlier this month, a mother in southwestern China stole her daughter’s admission documents for a prestigious drama university to prevent her from enrolling and leaving home.
In 2018, thieves in southern China stole more than six million yuan (US$823,000) worth of jewellery from a shop by tunnelling from the basement of another shop.