A woman in China who was arrested for chewing through an anti-theft cable to steal an iPhone 14 plus worth 7,000 yuan (US$960) has gone viral on mainland social media.

The woman, surnamed Qiu, from Fujian province in southeastern China, whose bizarre attempt at theft came after she balked at the price of the phone, was arrested by police 30 minutes after leaving the shop, Sina News reported.

Surveillance footage from the shop shows Qiu stopping in front of a smartphone display stand, leaning on the counter and placing her right hand on a phone.

After examining the device for a moment, she bites on the security cable several times and, after chewing all the way through, puts the phone in her bag and leaves the store.