A mysterious shop in China which challenged customers to limit their mobile phone use to three minutes a day for five weeks to win a prize of 400,000 yuan (US$55,000) has sparked an official investigation.

The outlet in Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan, known as the “self-discipline challenge room” advertised the offer on a poster.

Those accepting the challenge were promised a 400,000-yuan cash prize if they used their digital devices for no more than three minutes a day for 35 days, and 300,000 yuan for 30 days, according to the mainland media outlet Shangyou News.

Challengers would be provided with free hotel rooms in the city, three meals a day and could bring items to pass the time they would normally spend on their phones, provided they stayed in their rooms.

The sign advertising the challenge is seen above the challenge shop in Chengdu. Photo: new.qq.com

They could also bring their phones, but their usage would be closely monitored.