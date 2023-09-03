The story of a private primary school in China which is set to charge pupils for afternoon naps on desks, mats or beds is trending on mainland social media.

Jiesheng Primary School in Guangdong province in southeastern China is reportedly planning to slap the charges on students in the new school year.

Local education bureau officials described the new charges as not a unified regulation, but added that private schools were entitled to make the move, news platform Xibu Juece reported.

A screenshot revealed that the school sent a notice to its parent-teacher WeChat group explaining the charges. Without giving reasons for charges, it listed three types of items which would have fees attached.

School says fees meet local regulations and says pupils are free to go home and nap without charge if they do not want to pay. Photo: Weibo

Sleep at your desk would incur a charge of 200 yuan (US$28) a term. For those who preferred to lie on mats in classrooms, the fee increases to 360 yuan while sleeping in beds in private rooms, would cost 680 yuan.