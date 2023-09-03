Primary school in China to charge pupils up to US$90 a term for afternoon naps with private rooms, triggers fierce online debate
- School says new fees fall within rules but fail to explain why they have started charging them
- Mainland social media reacts with mixture of anger and humour as one online observer asks, ‘What next, a fee for breathing?’
The story of a private primary school in China which is set to charge pupils for afternoon naps on desks, mats or beds is trending on mainland social media.
Jiesheng Primary School in Guangdong province in southeastern China is reportedly planning to slap the charges on students in the new school year.
Local education bureau officials described the new charges as not a unified regulation, but added that private schools were entitled to make the move, news platform Xibu Juece reported.
A screenshot revealed that the school sent a notice to its parent-teacher WeChat group explaining the charges. Without giving reasons for charges, it listed three types of items which would have fees attached.
Sleep at your desk would incur a charge of 200 yuan (US$28) a term. For those who preferred to lie on mats in classrooms, the fee increases to 360 yuan while sleeping in beds in private rooms, would cost 680 yuan.
In a separate report by Dawan News, an unidentified member of staff at the school confirmed the existence of the afternoon nap charges.
The school would arrange teachers to look after the students during naps.
“It is not mandatory. Students also can choose to go back home during their lunch break,” the staff member told Dawan News.
The member of staff said the new charges were in line with official regulations, adding that the school could decide on their own what to charge for.
A spokesman for the Dongguan City Development and Reform Bureau said the fees were reasonable because teachers are required to be present to supervise and take care of students during the napping sessions.
At the time of writing, the news report by Xibu Juece had attracted 4.22 million views and 4,226 comments on Weibo, many of them critical of the new fees.
One online observer said: “Is this a joke? The school has gone crazy just to make money.”
Another chimed in: “Am I the only one who can’t understand why students need to pay for sleeping at their desks?”
“This is ridiculous. Next the school will charge a fee for going to the restroom or breathing?” asked a third.