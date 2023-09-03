A police officer in China who handcuffed himself to a suicidal man to stop him jumping from a rooftop ledge has been hailed as a hero on mainland social media.

Videos from August 23 of the officer using handcuffs to restrain the man from jumping went viral, with more than 7 million views on Douyin – the mainland version of TikTok.

According to local media outlet Xinwenjiaochaxian, officer Li Yansong found the man on the rooftop of the residential building where he lives in central China’s Hubei province after his family called the police, fearing for the man’s safety.

When Li and another officer arrived, the man, surnamed Chen, was teetering on the roof’s edge where he had been standing for some time.

A short video trending on mainland social media shows police officer Li handcuffing himself to the suicidal man to stop him from jumping or falling from the building. Photo: Douyin

While trying to persuade Chen to climb down from the ledge, Li, who had responded hastily to the family’s call and did not have all his police equipment with him, asked another officer to pass him his handcuffs.