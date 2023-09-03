South China Morning Post
The police officer approaches the roof’s edge in the video and handcuffs the man’s wrist to his own as another officer grabs his wrist to prevent the pair from falling. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Police officer in China handcuffs himself to suicidal man on roof ledge and talks him into climbing down in trending video

  • Officers arrived at the rooftop to find the man teetering on the roof’s edge, where he had been standing for some time
  • As one officer handcuffed himself to the man, another grabbed hold of the pair to prevent them from falling during the delicate operation
Fran Lu
Fran Luin Beijing
A police officer in China who handcuffed himself to a suicidal man to stop him jumping from a rooftop ledge has been hailed as a hero on mainland social media.

Videos from August 23 of the officer using handcuffs to restrain the man from jumping went viral, with more than 7 million views on Douyin – the mainland version of TikTok.

According to local media outlet Xinwenjiaochaxian, officer Li Yansong found the man on the rooftop of the residential building where he lives in central China’s Hubei province after his family called the police, fearing for the man’s safety.

When Li and another officer arrived, the man, surnamed Chen, was teetering on the roof’s edge where he had been standing for some time.

A short video trending on mainland social media shows police officer Li handcuffing himself to the suicidal man to stop him from jumping or falling from the building. Photo: Douyin

While trying to persuade Chen to climb down from the ledge, Li, who had responded hastily to the family’s call and did not have all his police equipment with him, asked another officer to pass him his handcuffs.

Rather than cuffing Chen’s hand to a nearby railing, he approached the roof’s edge and handcuffed Chen’s wrist to his own to prevent him from falling or jumping.

The other police officer grabbed Chen’s wrist as Li went to place the handcuffs to prevent both men from potentially falling off the ledge.

With the help of firefighters who arrived five minutes later, they got Chen away from the ledge and out of immediate danger.

Li’s bravery and quick thinking have been widely praised online in China after the videos went viral.

“This time, the handcuff is not used to cuff a criminal, but a life,” said one commenter on Weibo.

“What a great man. He was risking his life to save another man,” said another.

After convincing him to cooperate with them, the officers pulled the man back onto the rooftop from the ledge. Photo: Douyin

“It is a life-protecting lock rather than a handcuff. Everyone only lives once, and someone would risk their life to save you. Love yourself,” said a Douyin user.

Li’s heroism mirrors a similar incident in June when a delivery rider in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang jumped off a 12-metre-high bridge to rescue a suicidal woman and then resumed his food deliveries as soon as he came ashore.

The rider, Peng Qinglin, was later diagnosed with several compression fractures and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Peng’s actions were recognised with awards from local authorities, including a 100,000 yuan (US$13,740) prize and a flat in his hometown in central China’s Hunan province, but Peng’s mother said they had turned them all down.

In July, a man in eastern China’s Jiangsu province rescued a 4-year-old boy who accidentally fell from a 14-floor flat window and was dangling from a ledge. The man reached the boy by tiptoeing onto the narrow window frame of the flat one floor below and stretching out his arm to support the boy’s feet.
If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.
