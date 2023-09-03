Police officer in China handcuffs himself to suicidal man on roof ledge and talks him into climbing down in trending video
- Officers arrived at the rooftop to find the man teetering on the roof’s edge, where he had been standing for some time
- As one officer handcuffed himself to the man, another grabbed hold of the pair to prevent them from falling during the delicate operation
A police officer in China who handcuffed himself to a suicidal man to stop him jumping from a rooftop ledge has been hailed as a hero on mainland social media.
Videos from August 23 of the officer using handcuffs to restrain the man from jumping went viral, with more than 7 million views on Douyin – the mainland version of TikTok.
According to local media outlet Xinwenjiaochaxian, officer Li Yansong found the man on the rooftop of the residential building where he lives in central China’s Hubei province after his family called the police, fearing for the man’s safety.
When Li and another officer arrived, the man, surnamed Chen, was teetering on the roof’s edge where he had been standing for some time.
While trying to persuade Chen to climb down from the ledge, Li, who had responded hastily to the family’s call and did not have all his police equipment with him, asked another officer to pass him his handcuffs.
Rather than cuffing Chen’s hand to a nearby railing, he approached the roof’s edge and handcuffed Chen’s wrist to his own to prevent him from falling or jumping.
The other police officer grabbed Chen’s wrist as Li went to place the handcuffs to prevent both men from potentially falling off the ledge.
With the help of firefighters who arrived five minutes later, they got Chen away from the ledge and out of immediate danger.
Li’s bravery and quick thinking have been widely praised online in China after the videos went viral.
“This time, the handcuff is not used to cuff a criminal, but a life,” said one commenter on Weibo.
“What a great man. He was risking his life to save another man,” said another.
“It is a life-protecting lock rather than a handcuff. Everyone only lives once, and someone would risk their life to save you. Love yourself,” said a Douyin user.
