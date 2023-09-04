After preparing warm water and carrying a washbowl to the sofa in the living room, the husband is seen putting a soft cushion in place so his wife can relax on their sofa.

The 35-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, from Dongguan in Guangdong province, southeastern China, said she is in the late stage of pregnancy and suffers from cramps in her legs and swollen feet.

The caring husband’s daily act of kindness was captured on the couple’s home surveillance camera and shared on the short-form video platform Douyin by the wife on August 30, the XiaoXiang Morning Herald reported.

A man in China has become the toast of mainland social media for washing and massaging the feet of his heavily pregnant wife each evening.

While the husband washes her feet, his wife smiles contentedly, the video shows. When the bathing session is over, her husband gives her a relaxing foot massage.

The clearly happy wife relaxes on the sofa as her husband prepares to pamper her. Photo: Weibo

Wang said she and her husband were classmates in university and had been together for 15 years before getting married three years ago.

Advertisement

“He gives me a foot bath and massage every evening. It makes me feel that we are sharing the pregnancy,” Wang was quoted as saying.

In addition, if she wakes with cramps in the middle of the night, her man wakes up and gives her another massage.

“He keeps on massaging me until I fall asleep. Then he feels reassured that I am okay,” she said, adding that each time she feels discomfort her husband picks up on it straight away.

The video sparked a wave of praise after it was widely circulated on social media, being viewed 760,000 times on Weibo alone.

Advertisement

“I envy this woman. How I aspire to have a boyfriend like this man!” wrote one jealous woman.

“This makes me realise that there are still good men in the world. I couldn’t help weeping,” said another person.

The heavily pregnant recipient of kindness says her husband’s actions make her feel like they are “sharing the pregnancy”. Photo: Weibo

Stories about love between partners usually gain traction online in China.

Advertisement

Last month, a husband in northeastern Jilin province went viral for giving his wife 100 yuan (US$14) as encouragement for each step she managed to take during her painful recovery from a caesarean section birth.

Also, a man in his 70s in Hunan province, central China, moved online observers after a media report about him giving round-the-clock care to his bedridden wife after she had a stroke.