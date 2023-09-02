There is a decent chance that you might have heard a friend suggest: “Let’s do a city walk this weekend.”

So, in order to guide you through this new linguistic maze, the Post presents its guide to the latest trendy phrases on mainland social media.

Trust us, the people who use such slang are not deliberately trying to exclude you from the conversation – the expressions are not part of some secret code – they simply cannot resist them.

This new “dialect” comes in the shape of a slew of slang phrases which, for the uninitiated, can be a tad confusing.

Just when you thought China could not get more linguistically complicated – the country has eight main dialects and numerous sub-dialects – young people in the planet’s second most populous country have decided to add another layer of conversational complexity.

Sounds like something organised that you might even have to pay for, but no. City walk simply means a down-to-earth, leisurely roam around a city which avoids scenic spots or big crowds.

It is a take on the original “London walks” established half a century ago which take the form of guided tours. However, in China, the phrase describes a much more relaxed affair.

The laid-back vibe to some extent reflects the desire of young people in the country to take it easy amid growing pressures of work and study.

The new online slang “city walk” means a relaxed walk through a city that avoids scenic spots or big crowds. Photo: Shutterstock

military-style travel

By contrast the expression “military-style travel”, or tezhongbing-style in Chinese, describes a much more regimented approach.

Military-style travellers try to squeeze in as many destinations as possible, usually into one weekend.

This modern day “Long March” sees Chinese youngsters treat their precious days off like military training. Setting off on Friday nights after work or school, they return home in time for the start of the working week, sleep three to four hours a night and visit famous tourist spots.

The whole process ends with vlogs to say: “Hey, I was here.”

In one extreme case , a 22-year-old university student from southeastern China’s Fujian province took in 48 tourist sites in four cities in just five days.

There is also a “revenge” element to this approach, travelling with disciplined gusto in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

...and then there is an expression to describe people who are so lovesick they cannot focus on work or study. Photo: Shutterstock

love brain

The term “love brain”, or lian ai nao, has become increasingly frowned upon by young Chinese.

It is used to describe people who are helplessly, and sometimes irrationally, lovesick. It also describes a state of mind which compromises a person’s ability to think clearly in order to excel at work or in study.

Virtual services that offer to “berate and wake up love brains” have gone viral, with some online outlets earning up to 70,000 yuan (US$9,600) a month, according to news site The Paper.

yu yu

If someone tells you they are “yu yu” in a brisk tone, you will, quite rightly, be confused. The expression, which is a doubling up of the Chinese word for jade, means they are depressed, the Chinese phrase for which is very close phonetically to the former.

People also use yu yu to mock so-called sadfishing showbiz celebrities and influencers who use depression to win sympathy or blunt online criticism of their mistakes.

In May, a Chinese cosplay influencer with 13 million followers, Xiaohuijun, was punished after she used a fake medical diagnosis of depression to back up a false sexual harassment accusation against her boss.

Extrovert or introvert? Online slang will help you discover your true self, or will it? Photo: Shutterstock

e-people/i-people

“I’m an e-person, how about you?” No need to panic when someone asks you this. E-person, or e-people, is just a fancy way of describing an extrovert. Logically, an introvert is an i-person.

The popularity of these two labels is down to the trending of MBTI, or the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality test. The test assesses a person’s individual preferences based on four binary values – extrovert (E) or introvert (I), intuitive (N) or sensing (S), thinking (T) or feeling (F), and judging (J) or perceiving (P).

Although the MBTI test does not necessarily reveal the true identity of a person, Chinese youngsters are obsessed with it and exchange their test results on and offline as a quick way to make friends.

The two phrases have also been twisted as some young people offer advice on how to pretend to be an e-person when you are actually an i-person.