A restaurant in China is embroiled in a food hygiene scandal after an employee was caught on camera mixing tap water from a floor mop sink with orange juice.

Tianye Restaurant, a chain based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, eastern China has apologised after news of the incident trended online, according to a report by the news outlet Jimu News.

A video taken by a customer shows a restaurant employee placing a large pot of concentrated orange juice into a basin used for washing mops and adding tap water.

Mops and brooms can be seen in the clip hanging next to the basin, a dustpan containing rubbish can also be seen nearby.

The restaurant worker who made the orange juice from powder using tap water from a mop sink is shown with a pot of juice in the video. Photo: The Paper

When the employee realised she was being videoed, she immediately removed the bucket of juice mix from the basin and poured it into a serving pot as other staff members tried to stop the man filming.