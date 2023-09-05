The story of a pet dog in China that trembled with fear when it saw its owner shouting at her young son and daughter for fighting has delighted mainland social media.

The pet’s owner, surnamed Chen, from Sichuan province in southwestern China, filmed herself lecturing the children at home while they stood against a wall. The children can be seen crying as their pet dog shakes on the floor.

Chen said the children had been fighting while doing homework, which made her angry. She chastised the pair and ordered them to stand facing the wall.

The mother filmed the frightened dog after seeing its reaction while she told off her children for fighting. Photo: Weibo

When Chen turned around, she was surprised to see their dog quivering and tried to calm the animal down by telling it not to be scared.