The story of a landlord in China who waived a year’s rent for a tenant who spent her savings of 50,000 yuan (US$6,900) renovating the room she rented from him has delighted mainland social media.

The unidentified tenant, who works in Beijing, said her landlord did not know what she had done until she posted a video of the new-look room on WeChat, Bailu Video reported.

“Although the room is small and shabby, I have never thought of moving,” she told Bailu Video.

The decision to renovate came after she received her annual bonus earlier this year.

She not only changed the colour scheme, but also transformed the layout of the room and added new furniture and home accessories, including a TV, refrigerator, curtains, lamps, mattresses and a sofa.