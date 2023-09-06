Renovation rebate: woman in China splurges US$6,900 savings to transform ‘shabby’ room, delighting landlord who waives year’s rent in return
The story of a landlord in China who waived a year’s rent for a tenant who spent her savings of 50,000 yuan (US$6,900) renovating the room she rented from him has delighted mainland social media.
The unidentified tenant, who works in Beijing, said her landlord did not know what she had done until she posted a video of the new-look room on WeChat, Bailu Video reported.
“Although the room is small and shabby, I have never thought of moving,” she told Bailu Video.
The decision to renovate came after she received her annual bonus earlier this year.
She not only changed the colour scheme, but also transformed the layout of the room and added new furniture and home accessories, including a TV, refrigerator, curtains, lamps, mattresses and a sofa.
The woman said she ordered most of what she needed online and had it delivered.
“It was not that difficult,” she said.
Once the work was complete, she shared her excitement on WeChat and received compliments from many of her friends. But what surprised her more was when her landlord got in touch.
After praising her new room, the landlord asked her about her salary, which is not much.
“Will you continue to rent the room?” the landlord asked to which the woman answered: “Haha, as long as I don’t leave Beijing, I will stay here.”
“OK. I can waive one year’s rent for you, but it depends on whether we can agree on a five-year lease, what do you think?” the landlord said.
The tenant immediately accepted the offer.
People on mainland social media have been captivated by the story.
At the time of writing, the Weibo news post had attracted 5.71 million views and 1,463 comments.
One said: “If I were that landlord, I would like to rent the room to such a lovely woman too.”
“When two people full of love and caring meet, a kindhearted story will happen,” said another.