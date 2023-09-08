It is sold at 38 yuan (US$5.2) a cup, which was discounted to just 19 yuan with a coupon for the launch, the report said.

Luckin Coffee said on Weibo that a major element of the drink is a type of concentrated milk with baijiu liquor flavouring, but the coffee contains less than 0.5 per cent alcohol.

Some customers have described waiting up to two hours to buy the drink, while others missed out altogether because of its popularity on social media, the Xinmin Evening News reported.

Called Jiangxiang Latte, the drink is jointly produced by the mainland coffee brand Luckin Coffee and high-end liquor maker Kweichow Moutai.

A new coffee drink containing the fiery Chinese spirit baijiu has become a topic of hot discussion on mainland social media since it appeared on shelves in China on September 4.

Children, pregnant women, and people with an allergy to alcohol are advised not to drink it, Luckin Coffee said.

Kweichow Moutai, better known as Maotai in China, is regarded as the country’s leading liquor brand. Jiangxiang means “sauce fragrance” and is the term for the flavour of Maotai’s white wines.

Jiangxiang Latte has been dubbed “young people’s first cup of Maotai” because Maotai is beyond the purse of most people in China.

A 500ml bottle of its signature Feitian liquor costs 1,500 yuan (US$200) and can fetch more than 3,000 yuan on the black market.

“Maotai coffee posts have flooded my WeChat account. So I followed suit and bought a cup,” a Shanghai professor told the Post.

“I feel a bit tipsy. For those who need to w–ork, I don’t recommend this coffee.”

Customers leaving a Luckin Coffee shop in China. Photo: Shutterstock

An NGO worker in Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province said a delivery worker brought him a cup of Jiangxiang Latte two hours after he ordered it on Luckin’s app.

“At first I thought it was salted, fermented bean curd. Then I tasted the liquor which was not bad,” he told the Post.

A Luckin outlet in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, eastern China, sold more than 200 cups of Jiangxiang Latte in just three hours on the morning of August 4, said a store employee.

“We were busy dealing with takeaway orders, and all these orders are for Jiangxiang Latte,” the employee told Xinmin Evening News.

Content about the new coffee product has captivated mainland social media, being viewed 70 million times on Douyin alone and receiving about 600,000 comments.

“Give me a full cup of Maotai. No ice and no coffee, thanks,” one person quipped in a post that received 25,000 likes.

“You only need to spend dozens of yuan to drink Maotai. I must buy a cup because of this,” said another.

One online observer joked about the drink’s alcohol content: “If I am at work and want to have a cup of coffee to refresh myself, but I drink Jiangxiang Latte, how shall I explain it to my boss?”

An official from the Beijing Transport Management Bureau told the Xinmin Evening News that people should not drive after drinking any beverage containing alcohol.

“A person will be regarded as drink-driving if his blood has 20mg of alcohol per 100ml or above,” the official said.

Police in Xiangyang in central China’s Hubei province who examined several pedestrians after they drank a cup of the drink found they all passed a breathalyser test.

“A lot of food has alcohol in it, and my suggestion is to try your best not to drive afterwards,” officer Lv Muhua told the Xiangyang Daily.

Luckin released a video online the day the drink went on sale showing Maotai liquor being used during the production of the drink.

It is not the first time the Maotai company has collaborated with other food and drink makers.

Last year, it joined with mainland dairy giant Mengniu to make a Maotai ice cream, which sold for 60 yuan (US$8) a serving.