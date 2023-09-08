The younger sister wrote five letters intended for different scenarios, with thoughtful instructions on the back of each folded letter for Zhou to read when she felt “happy”, “sad”, “angry”, “sick”, or “missing me”.

On the day she left home, Zhou received a surprise gift from her younger sister – a box of heartwarming letters.

The university-bound sibling, surnamed Zhou, said she left for her school in northeastern China’s Jilin province, about 2,000 kilometres away from her home in China’s southeastern Fujian province, on September 1.

A nine-year-old girl in China who is dreading saying goodbye to her university-bound sister has written her a box of letters to read whenever she feels homesick, touching many people on mainland social media.

She wrote in the “read this when you miss me” letter: “I miss you, too. Although you are so far away from me, I will come and meet you during the holidays.”

One of the letters from the nine-year-old’s gift box to her older sister for her time away from home at university. Photo: Weibo

The primary school girl wrote in another letter: “See, your campus is large. You are a university student now. You should be proud.”

Zhou said the recent three-month summer holiday after the gaokao college entrance exam was the longest period of time she had spent with her younger sister, and had grown dependent on her during that time.

She said she was in tears when she read the letters on the train.

The sister’s soothing gesture has also moved people on mainland social media.

“This is so romantic, and she is only nine years old,” said someone on Weibo.

“I want a sister now,” said another.

“This is the meaning of having two children,” a third person said on Douyin.

China officially ended its one-child policy in January 2016, allowing all married couples to have a second child to boost the birth rate and balance its ageing population.

Stories about sibling love and rivalry are increasingly common on mainland social media as post-one-child policy generations increasingly come from families of two or more children. Photo: Weibo

Beijing laid out a three-child policy in 2021 as the initial surge in births immediately after the end of the one-child policy did not continue as expected.

China’s fertility rate dropped to a record low of 1.09 in 2022.

The legacy of family planning policies in the country is a large age gap between the first and second child in many Chinese families.

While the decision of some parents to have another child following policy changes caused some anxiety for firstborns, stories about loving siblings tend to go viral on mainland social media.

In January, an 11-year-old boy from central China was so reluctant to see his sister get married and move away he refused to speak to his brother-in-law and cried throughout the wedding ceremony, according to a report by the mainland media outlet Rui’an News.