It may have become a replacement alcohol in the Chinese workplace but people have been stunned to discover that a departing supervisor demanded ex-colleagues refund him the 1,500 yuan (US$200) for the milk tea he “treated” them to.

On September 1, a Xiaohongshu account holder called @Shengxiao, from eastern China’s Anhui province, said her former boss asked her and her colleagues for the milk tea refund.

The man sent them a detailed breakdown of the number of cups and the total amount owed by each person, ranging from 90 to 255 yuan. In total, the bill came to 1,500 yuan.

The poster said the man also used his girlfriend as an excuse, blaming her for his money-grabbing behaviour.

Milk tea is increasingly replacing alcohol as the younger generation complain of being forced to drink booze at work. Photo: Shutterstock

Despite finding the message unbelievable and offensive, @Shengxiao transferred the money immediately. She said her colleagues also paid up.