The actions of a pathologically devoted husband in China who sneaked into a hospital to dilute his wife’s blood sample in a bid to help her escape punishment for drunk driving, has stunned mainland social media.

The incident involves a couple from Dongguan in Guangdong province, southeastern China and stems from a road traffic stop by police on August 8, when officers saw a female, surnamed Huang, driving erratically.

Their suspicions were confirmed by a breathalyser test which revealed a blood alcohol concentration far exceeding the legal limit.

Huang was then taken to hospital for a blood test, but strangely, within a few hours of that test being done, the alcohol level in it had dropped to zero.

Surveillance cameras caught Zhu, dressed in a white lab coat, outside a testing laboratory in the hospital. Photo: Baidu

Puzzled police then launched an investigation which discovered that around 4:45am on the day his wife was stopped, her husband, surnamed Zhu, had sneaked into the hospital disguised as a doctor.