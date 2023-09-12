The story of a woman who demanded 3,000 yuan (US$400) in compensation from a live-stream filming team who knocked her drone out of the sky as she tried to secretly video them working has outraged mainland social media.

The unidentified woman, who was travelling in the Sayram Lake scenic area of Xinjiang province in northwestern China, tried to use her drone to get a sneak peak of the filming, but the live-streamers took it down, according to a report by Star Video.

In a video clip, her drone can be seen buzzing above the filming session at a holiday home when a man starts flailing at it with a stick, eventually forcing it to the ground.

The woman, who is still trying to justify her behaviour, said she was showered with criticism as soon as she posted her experience online.