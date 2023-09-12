‘Knowingly committed a crime’: woman in China secretly filming celebrity faces online criticism for payment demand for downed drone
- Woman who sent drone up to secretly film a live-streaming event has craft knocked out of sky by video team
- She demands payment for damage, is refused and receives widespread criticism on social media for trying to justify behaviour
The story of a woman who demanded 3,000 yuan (US$400) in compensation from a live-stream filming team who knocked her drone out of the sky as she tried to secretly video them working has outraged mainland social media.
The unidentified woman, who was travelling in the Sayram Lake scenic area of Xinjiang province in northwestern China, tried to use her drone to get a sneak peak of the filming, but the live-streamers took it down, according to a report by Star Video.
In a video clip, her drone can be seen buzzing above the filming session at a holiday home when a man starts flailing at it with a stick, eventually forcing it to the ground.
The woman, who is still trying to justify her behaviour, said she was showered with criticism as soon as she posted her experience online.
She agrees that it was wrong of her to film without permission, but insists the filming team should pay for the damage to her drone.
“I just think that people who break things should pay for the damage,” the woman told Star Video.
The live-streaming team contacted the woman after taking down her drone.
During a phone call with the woman, she asked them whether she had the right to film videos with her drone.
“Of course you can do it, but you intruded on our live show,” an unnamed member of the film crew replied.
The woman did not raise her compensation claim until she sought support from the police. The filming team refused to pay, saying what she was asking for was too much.
The story has angered many people on mainland social media.
One online observer said: “This woman knowingly committed a crime.”
“The circling drone was so close to the team, it was interfering with the work of the team. If she was a team member, what would she do?” asked another.
The illegal use of drones often raises public concern in China.
Earlier this month, police in central China arrested a man who hosted a live-streaming programme about sending his drone to stalk women at night.
In April, a military enthusiast in southern China who used his drone to film a warship for fun was sentenced to a year in prison.