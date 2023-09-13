“You don’t care about our kid, nor care about me. You only think about your date all the time. Why did you marry me?”

In a viral video clip, the tearful man can be heard yelling: “You have totally ignored our family and you don’t care about us at all.

The bizarre incident unfolded on a street in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on September 3, according to a report by Jiaodian Video.

Video footage of a hysterical man in China beating himself in the street as he accuses his wife of cheating has trended on mainland social media.

His wife is seen looking on and displaying a much more calm demeanour than her demented husband. She points at him several times, but it is unclear what she says.

Video shows the tormented husband jumping up and down and yelling at his wife in the street. Photo: Baidu

After hearing the woman’s response, the man completely loses control and begins punching himself repeatedly in the head and stamping on his own feet.

Then he says “I will die soon” without elaborating.

Many people on mainland social media sympathised with the man.

“He acted in such a humble way. There is really no necessity for him to do that to himself,” said one online observer.

“The woman appeared completely indifferent. She obviously doesn’t have any love for him,” wrote another person.

“Just let her go bro. Short-term pain is better than a long-term pain. Don’t torture each other any longer,” said a third.

But others online took a different view.

“I still think it is shameful for him to act like that,” said a person with another take on the video.

“If you know she is having an affair and that she doesn’t care about you or your kid, then do you think your marriage should continue? I think you should reflect on why your wife has become like this,” said another.

Stories about warring couples often make headlines in China.

He then starts beating himself about the head while shouting “Why did you marry me?” at his wife. Photo: Baidu

In April, a man in Shanghai criticised his wife for complaining to a restaurant about the quality of its food and filmed her while she had an emotional breakdown.

He then released the video on social media causing a backlash of negativity online for not understanding his wife.

Last month, another man in Shanghai smashed a cup while arguing with his wife about money and then slapped a police officer who came to deal with the domestic dispute in the face. He was jailed for 10 months.